    State police: Man arrested for wrong-way DWI crash that injured 2 people on Ocean Parkway

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    A drunk driver injured two people in a wrong-way crash late Friday night on Ocean Parkway, according to state police. Authorities say Nicolas Gutierrez-Lopez, 32, was driving east in the westbound lanes when he struck a car just west of Tobay Beach. He and the two injured people were hospitalized for treatment. The charges against Gutierrez-Lopez include DWI, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and assault. "
