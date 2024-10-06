Open in App
    • News 12

    Police: Queens man faces charges for sex trafficking in Hicksville

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    A Queens man accused of sex trafficking was arrested Friday evening in Hicksville, according to Nassau police. Authorities say Wilson Rodriguez Peralta, 27, was apprehended following an investigation about possible prostitution in the Nassau County area. The charges against him include sex trafficking, promoting prostitution and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police urge anyone who feels they may be a victim of sex trafficking to call 1-800-244-TIPS. "
