    Prosecutor: 28-year-old man identified as victim in fatal Fairfield hotel shooting

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvYoh_0vwGtdEA00

    "

    The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the person who was fatally shot near a hotel Friday in Fairfield. They say Mohammad Sahariar, 28, was pronounced dead following the
    shooting at Ramada by Wyndham on Two Bridges Road. Another person was also shot and remains hospitalized. Authorities say they are searching for possible suspects. "
