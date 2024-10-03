Open in App
    FDNY battles apartment fire in Mott Haven; lithium-ion battery discovered

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    Firefighters responded to a building fire Wednesday morning in Mott Haven. The fire started on the 8th floor of a building on East 132nd Street. The FDNY says a lithium-ion battery was found on the scene. The cause of the fire still hasn't been determined. No injuries were reported. "
