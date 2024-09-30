Open in App
    Mayor Eric Adams visits houses of worship across the 5 boroughs

    By Brittany Cadet,

    2 days ago

    Mayor Eric Adams received a warm welcome in the Bronx Sunday afternoon as he made an appearance at the Emmanuel Presbyterian Reform Church in Woodlawn. He vowed to congregants that he has no plans in stepping down anytime soon.
    LIVE UPDATES: Developments on the indictment of Mayor Eric Adams Public Advocate Jumaane Williams however, told News 12 he is prepared to take the seat as New York City's mayor if needed. The mayor continues with his busy schedule today. According to his availability schedule he'll be ending his day at another house of worship in Queens. "
    Bidensucks
    2d ago
    that corrupt disgusting democrat belongs in jail next to hunter biden
    Ramon Santiago
    2d ago
    It's funny how often corrupt politicians find religion.
