    • News 12

    FDNY: 1 person injured in Morris Heights apartment fire

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    An apartment building went up in flames this morning in Morris Heights. In Citizen App video, heavy smoke can be seen coming out of the windows. The FDNY tells News 12 the fire started a little before 3 a.m. Sunday on 174th Street. It took firefighters almost an hour to take the flames. One person was injured as a result, but treated at the scene. The FDNY is currently investigating the cause. "
