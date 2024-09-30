Open in App
    News 12

    Man robbed at gunpoint overnight in Fort Greene, police say

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIDch_0vocMIuO00

    "

    A man was robbed along Monument Walk overnight in Fort Greene, police say. Authorities say the robber displayed a firearm before taking the victim's black moped and cell phone at around 10 p.m. The man was not injured. Police did not provide a description of the suspect. "
    Comments / 0

    Community Policy