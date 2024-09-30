Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions in Brooklyn

    By News 12 Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3qy3_0vocMG8w00

    "

    TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with steady temperatures. Highs near 68. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cool. Lows near 58. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kp9Kt_0vocMG8w00
    THURSDAY: Sun, clouds, milder and comfy. Highs near 74. Lows near 61. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJZ5p_0vocMG8w00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLkSg_0vocMG8w00
    FRIDAY: More sunshine. Brighter, nice, and mild. Warm. Highs near 76. Lows near 63. SATURDAY: Pleasant sunshine and comfortably mild. Feels like summer. Highs near 78. Lows near 61. SUNDAY: Sunny, mild and pleasant. Highs near 72. Lows near 59. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs near 68. Lows near 55. TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs near 65. Lows near 49. "
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Truck carrying vegetables catches fire, snarls traffic on I-78 in Hunterdon County
    News 128 hours ago
    Ulster County Jail inmate charged with violently assaulting corrections officer
    News 122 days ago
    Orange County family pleads for answers in 2004 fatal shooting of Warwick hunter
    News 121 day ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Roadwork Causes Delays: I-287, US 46, NJ 23 Affected
    Morristown Minute19 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Montgomery mayor accused by residents of vandalizing safe, passing frivolous laws
    News 122 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Search for man involved in Hutchinson River Parkway accident continues
    News 121 day ago
    Man robbed at gunpoint overnight in Fort Greene, police say
    News 122 days ago
    Two-car crash injures 4 in Ulster County
    News 1211 hours ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    Car crashes into Norwalk apartment building, 2 injured
    News 1217 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Man wanted for using hatchet to rob 7-Eleven in Centereach
    News 121 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Westfield police: 3 masked people burglarize occupied home, steal 2 high-end vehicles
    News 121 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Minor charged with making school threat on TikTok in Dutchess County
    News 1217 hours ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy