Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions in Brooklyn

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with steady temperatures. Highs near 68. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cool. Lows near 58.THURSDAY: Sun, clouds, milder and comfy. Highs near 74. Lows near 61.FRIDAY: More sunshine. Brighter, nice, and mild. Warm. Highs near 76. Lows near 63. SATURDAY: Pleasant sunshine and comfortably mild. Feels like summer. Highs near 78. Lows near 61. SUNDAY: Sunny, mild and pleasant. Highs near 72. Lows near 59. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs near 68. Lows near 55. TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs near 65. Lows near 49. "