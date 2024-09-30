Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    Nurses’ union, University Hospital make progress toward new contract as strike looms

    By Lauren Due,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1hag_0vocMBjJ00

    "

    Nurses at University Hospital in Newark could possibly go on strike if new contract demands aren't met. Those contracts were set to expire at the end of Monday. At the center of negotiations are nurse-to-patient ratios. The union is calling for a 5 patient to 1 nurse ratio because they say nurses won't be overworked, the quality of care would improve, and staff wouldn’t leave. Health Professionals and Allied Employees (HPAE) is the union that represents the nurses. A spokesperson for the HPAE says significant progress had been made heading into the weekend from both sides. HPAE President Debbie White says, "The other two level 1 trauma centers in New Jersey, Cooper University Health Care and RWJB in New Brunswick both have safe staffing in their union contracts. University Hospital must do the same." University Hospital administrators replied to that statement by saying, "The hospital remains not only in compliance with all state regulations regarding nurse-to-patient staffing ratios, but consistently exceeds those requirements." Meanwhile, in Trenton, there's a bill that could end some of these labor disputes called the "Patient Protection and Staffing Act." That would require 1 nurse to 4 patients in a medical, surgical unit or emergency department. Until that becomes law, nurses and hospital administrators may continue to negotiate over new contracts. The union representing the nurses and Hospital sent News 12 updated statements.
    HPAE President Debbie White: HPAE locals 5089 and 5094 will continue negotiating with University Hospital in Newark during this final week of contract expiration to give the employer every opportunity to bargain, safe staffing, fair wages, and benefits. HPAE members at the bargaining table have been very clear with this employer from the onset. No member ever wants to go on strike, but we will do whatever it takes to bargain a contract that provides the best language to recruit and retain staff. Our patients and the workers at this premier teaching institution and Level 1 Trauma Center deserve the best care and working conditions. University Hospital: University Hospital looks forward to continued collaboration with HPAE to address their members’ concerns and ensure our patients receive safe, quality care regardless of their ability to pay. We have met with HPAE representatives
    11 times since July 12, 2024, to efficiently resolve any outstanding issues. Significant progress has been made and we remain steadfast in our commitment to resolving the contract in a timely manner. While this contract has historically remained the subject of negotiation well past expiration, both parties have made every effort to reach a mutually beneficial agreement as soon as possible and are prepared to resume conversations this week. We believe that open communication is vital to resolving these matters and we will continue to provide transparency throughout this process. Patient care remains our top priority, regardless of the outcome of negotiations. We are proud that we remain at the forefront of safe staffing in New Jersey. The Hospital remains not only in compliance with all state regulations regarding nurse-to-patient staffing ratios, but consistently exceeds those requirements. UH was one of the first hospitals in the State to include staffing guidelines within its own contract. We have also made tremendous strides in reducing our nurse vacancy rate, succeeding in hiring over 170 staff nurses in the past year to reduce our vacancy rate to single digits.
    "
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ulster County Jail inmate charged with violently assaulting corrections officer
    News 122 days ago
    Orange County family pleads for answers in 2004 fatal shooting of Warwick hunter
    News 121 day ago
    Truck carrying vegetables catches fire, snarls traffic on I-78 in Hunterdon County
    News 128 hours ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Montgomery mayor accused by residents of vandalizing safe, passing frivolous laws
    News 122 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Third arraignment in less than a week for suspect in Bridgeport baseball bat beating
    News 121 day ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Minor charged with making school threat on TikTok in Dutchess County
    News 1217 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute11 hours ago
    Westfield police: 3 masked people burglarize occupied home, steal 2 high-end vehicles
    News 121 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    New Jersey starts doling out ANCHOR payments to homeowners, renters
    News 121 day ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy