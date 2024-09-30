Nurses’ union, University Hospital make progress toward new contract as strike looms

"

Nurses at University Hospital in Newark could possibly go on strike if new contract demands aren't met. Those contracts were set to expire at the end of Monday. At the center of negotiations are nurse-to-patient ratios. The union is calling for a 5 patient to 1 nurse ratio because they say nurses won't be overworked, the quality of care would improve, and staff wouldn’t leave. Health Professionals and Allied Employees (HPAE) is the union that represents the nurses. A spokesperson for the HPAE says significant progress had been made heading into the weekend from both sides. HPAE President Debbie White says, "The other two level 1 trauma centers in New Jersey, Cooper University Health Care and RWJB in New Brunswick both have safe staffing in their union contracts. University Hospital must do the same." University Hospital administrators replied to that statement by saying, "The hospital remains not only in compliance with all state regulations regarding nurse-to-patient staffing ratios, but consistently exceeds those requirements." Meanwhile, in Trenton, there's a bill that could end some of these labor disputes called the "Patient Protection and Staffing Act." That would require 1 nurse to 4 patients in a medical, surgical unit or emergency department. Until that becomes law, nurses and hospital administrators may continue to negotiate over new contracts. The union representing the nurses and Hospital sent News 12 updated statements.