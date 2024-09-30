Nurses’ union, University Hospital make progress toward new contract as strike looms

"
Nurses at University Hospital in Newark could possibly go on strike if new contract demands aren't met. Those contracts were set to expire at the end of Monday. At the center of negotiations are nurse-to-patient ratios. The union is calling for a 5 patient to 1 nurse ratio because they say nurses won't be overworked, the quality of care would improve, and staff wouldn’t leave. Health Professionals and Allied Employees (HPAE) is the union that represents the nurses. A spokesperson for the HPAE says significant progress had been made heading into the weekend from both sides. HPAE President Debbie White says, "The other two level 1 trauma centers in New Jersey, Cooper University Health Care and RWJB in New Brunswick both have safe staffing in their union contracts. University Hospital must do the same." University Hospital administrators replied to that statement by saying, "The hospital remains not only in compliance with all state regulations regarding nurse-to-patient staffing ratios, but consistently exceeds those requirements." Meanwhile, in Trenton, there's a bill that could end some of these labor disputes called the "Patient Protection and Staffing Act." That would require 1 nurse to 4 patients in a medical, surgical unit or emergency department. Until that becomes law, nurses and hospital administrators may continue to negotiate over new contracts. The union representing the nurses and Hospital sent News 12 updated statements. HPAE President Debbie White: HPAE locals 5089 and 5094 will continue negotiating with University Hospital in Newark during this final week of contract expiration to give the employer every opportunity to bargain, safe staffing, fair wages, and benefits. HPAE members at the bargaining table have been very clear with this employer from the onset. No member ever wants to go on strike, but we will do whatever it takes to bargain a contract that provides the best language to recruit and retain staff. Our patients and the workers at this premier teaching institution and Level 1 Trauma Center deserve the best care and working conditions. University Hospital: University Hospital looks forward to continued collaboration with HPAE to address their members’ concerns and ensure our patients receive safe, quality care regardless of their ability to pay. We have met with HPAE representatives 11 times since July 12, 2024, to efficiently resolve any outstanding issues. Significant progress has been made and we remain steadfast in our commitment to resolving the contract in a timely manner. While this contract has historically remained the subject of negotiation well past expiration, both parties have made every effort to reach a mutually beneficial agreement as soon as possible and are prepared to resume conversations this week. We believe that open communication is vital to resolving these matters and we will continue to provide transparency throughout this process. Patient care remains our top priority, regardless of the outcome of negotiations. We are proud that we remain at the forefront of safe staffing in New Jersey. The Hospital remains not only in compliance with all state regulations regarding nurse-to-patient staffing ratios, but consistently exceeds those requirements. UH was one of the first hospitals in the State to include staffing guidelines within its own contract. We have also made tremendous strides in reducing our nurse vacancy rate, succeeding in hiring over 170 staff nurses in the past year to reduce our vacancy rate to single digits.
"
