Dockworkers' strike could cause supply chain issues, price increases for consumers

"

Supply chain issues and paying more for products we use daily could be the result if longshoremen go on strike in our area. We’re now less than 24 hours from seeing the 85,000 members of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) walk the picket line. Dockworkers and maritime workers in Elizabeth and Newark, and at all Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports from Maine to Texas are threatening to hit the picket lines at 12:01 a.m. if they don’t see their demands met. The ILA wants a reported 77% wage increase over a six-year contract, as well as improved health care and no more robotics taking jobs from people. Longshoremen union threatens to go on strike Oct. 1 over wage dispute The U.S. Maritime Alliance is said to be offering a wage increase of 40%. ILA officials say their next update on any new developments will be at around 11 a.m. "