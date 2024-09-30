Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • News 12

    Dockworkers' strike could cause supply chain issues, price increases for consumers

    By Tony Caputo,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxSFj_0vocM93600

    "

    Supply chain issues and paying more for products we use daily could be the result if longshoremen go on strike in our area. We’re now less than 24 hours from seeing the 85,000 members of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) walk the picket line. Dockworkers and maritime workers in Elizabeth and Newark, and at all Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports from Maine to Texas
    are threatening to hit the picket lines at 12:01 a.m. if they don’t see their demands met. The ILA wants a reported 77% wage increase over a six-year contract, as well as improved health care and no more robotics taking jobs from people. RELATED: 45,000 longshoremen prepare for possible October strike amid stalled talks Longshoremen union threatens to go on strike Oct. 1 over wage dispute The U.S. Maritime Alliance is said to be offering a wage increase of 40%. ILA officials say their next update on any new developments will be at around 11 a.m. "
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ulster County Jail inmate charged with violently assaulting corrections officer
    News 122 days ago
    Orange County family pleads for answers in 2004 fatal shooting of Warwick hunter
    News 121 day ago
    Truck carrying vegetables catches fire, snarls traffic on I-78 in Hunterdon County
    News 128 hours ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Montgomery mayor accused by residents of vandalizing safe, passing frivolous laws
    News 122 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Third arraignment in less than a week for suspect in Bridgeport baseball bat beating
    News 121 day ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Minor charged with making school threat on TikTok in Dutchess County
    News 1217 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute11 hours ago
    Westfield police: 3 masked people burglarize occupied home, steal 2 high-end vehicles
    News 121 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    New Jersey starts doling out ANCHOR payments to homeowners, renters
    News 121 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy