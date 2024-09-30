Peeks of sunshine today, chance of showers Tuesday

"

Lots of clouds to start the day, we may see brief peeks of sunshine through the afternoon. Highs will be seasonal to round out the month of September, in the lower 70s. Cool tonight, like we started this morning, lows in the 50s.: A little bit of a change comes for your Tuesday, highs will be a little cooler in the 60s with a shower chance early, but a better chance at night. Clouds and sun battle it out for your Wednesday and Thursday with drier conditions. Friday is looking like your pick of the week with lots of sunshine and comfortable temps in the lower 70s again.: Bridgeport normal temps: 72/56Partly cloudy. Highs near 71. Lows near 59.Mostly cloudy. Shower chance. Highs near 67. Lows near 57Mostly cloudy. Shower chance. Highs near 68. Lows near 53.Mostly sunny, seasonable and pleasant. Highs near 68. Lows near 52.Mostly sunny, warm. Highs near 71. Lows near 56.