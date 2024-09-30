Cloudy and cool today, light rain sprinkles Tuesday

"

Overall, it will be a fairly quiet weather week across the lower Hudson Valley. Despite having some off and on rain over the weekend, we really do need more beneficial rain. Parts of the Hudson Valley remain in abnormally dry conditions and drought conditions will become a concern in the coming weeks without more significant wet weather. Today will be mainly cloudy, but dry with highs in the low 70s. Our best chances for rain showers will be tomorrow and Saturday, but neither day features significant rain. There will be a slight warm-up for Thursday and Friday with Thursday being the pick of the week! I hope you have a nice Monday!: TODAY: Mainly cloudy with some breaks of sun. Highs around 72 degrees.: NE/E 5-15 mph.: 6:38 p.m.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Lows around 55 degrees.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light rain sprinkles. Highs around 69 degrees. Lows near 56 degrees.WEDNESDAY:- Clouds with some breaks of sunshine. Highs around 68 degrees. Lows around 54 degrees. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 74 degrees. Lows around 53 degrees. FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 76 degrees. Lows near 55 degrees. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers possible. Highs around 70 degrees. Lows near 48 degrees. SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 69 degrees. Lows near 53 degrees.