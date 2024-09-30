Open in App
    • News 12

    Unsettled weather through Tuesday, sun reemerges on Wednesday

    By Mike Rizzo,

    2 days ago

    There are no NWS alerts at this time. FORECAST: Unsettled and cloudy weather continues through Tuesday before improving by Wednesday. There will be misty moments but also a peek of sunshine through this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s. When the sun emerges on Wednesday, the sky will still have clouds but it's a gradual improvement. Wednesday's highs will be in the lower 70s. It warms to the upper 70s for Thursday and Friday under a mostly sunny sky.
