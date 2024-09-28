Open in App
    Mayor Adams outlines first deputy mayor succession in executive order

    By Bob Doda,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oe0pf_0vnBF1bV00

    "

    Mayor Eric Adams, who pleaded not guilty this week to fraud and bribery charges, signed an executive order on Thursday that laid out the “duties of deputy mayors and senior leadership.” The order outlines the succession of leadership “in the event that the First Deputy Mayor is unable to perform” the functions of the office. “All such functions, powers or duties of the Mayor are hereby delegated to the Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services,” according to Executive Order 45.
    LIVE UPDATES: Developments on the indictment of Mayor Eric Adams Agents took devices from the schools chancellor; his brother Philip Banks, formerly a top NYPD chief who is now deputy mayor for public safety; their brother Terence Banks, who ran a consulting firm that promised to connect businesses to government stakeholders; and from First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, who is David Banks’ domestic partner. Anne Williams-Isom is the current deputy mayor of Health and Human Services. AP Wire Services were used in this report. "
