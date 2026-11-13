Newport’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both local staff and travelers. If you’re a nurse or allied health pro, there are a few nice picks here worth a closer look.

Employer: Health Here

Health Here Location: Newport, VT

Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: Not listed

Provide evidence-based hemodialysis care, from full patient assessments to managing vascular access and giving meds. You’ll work closely with nephrologists and an interdisciplinary team, educate patients and families on kidney disease, and stay involved in quality improvement.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Newport, VT (Travel role)

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts

Duration: 24 weeks starting 11/28/2026

starting Pay: $2,334 per week (package based on 12‑hr shifts, 40 hrs/week)

Allied health travel role with guaranteed hours and a full benefits package from day one, plus housing support and travel reimbursements. Good fit if you like night shifts, want strong weekly pay, and prefer a recruiter-backed assignment.

Employer: Cure Staffing, LLC (Cure Healthcare Staffing)

Cure Staffing, LLC (Cure Healthcare Staffing) Location: Newport, VT (Travel role)

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 5×8 day shifts

Duration: 13 weeks starting 11/30/2026

starting Pay: $2,744 per week (package based on 8‑hr shifts, 40 hrs/week)

Day-shift OT contract for therapists with 2+ years of recent OT experience, a Vermont license, and AHA BLS/ACLS. You’ll need to live 50+ miles from the facility, and you’ll be backed by a Joint Commission–accredited staffing agency.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag similar openings in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.