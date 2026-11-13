Newport’s retail scene is steady right now, with a couple of solid front-line roles open for people who like helping customers and staying busy on their feet.

Employer: Wireless Zone LLC (Verizon Authorized Retailer)

Wireless Zone LLC (Verizon Authorized Retailer) Location: 62 Commons Dr Ste 45, Newport, VT 05855

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers pick the right phones, plans, and accessories while working with a supportive, team-focused crew. This role comes with paid training, employee discounts, health/vision/dental, 401(k), and room to grow if you like sales and tech.

Employer: KPH Healthcare Services, Inc

Location: Newport, VT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Ring up customers, keep the front of the store clean, and help with stocking and basic store tasks. Good fit if you want part-time hours, like working with the public, and don’t mind pitching in wherever the store needs help.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.