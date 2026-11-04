🏥 Multiple Healthcare Roles in Newport, TN with Growth Potential

Newport’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re looking to grow your medical career close to home, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Tennova Healthcare – Newport Medical Center

Tennova Healthcare – Newport Medical Center Location: Newport, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Lead the entire clinical lab operation, from staff and budgets to quality control and regulatory compliance (CAP, AABB, Joint Commission, CLIA). This role comes with comprehensive health coverage, 401(k) with match, PTO/EIB, professional development, and employee perks, plus the chance to shape lab strategy for the hospital.

Employer: Urgent Team

Urgent Team Location: Newport, TN (serving the Morristown area)

(serving the Morristown area) Type: PRN (as-needed)

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on role in urgent care and occupational health, doing vitals, injections, lab work, and X-rays under provider supervision. PRN staff get competitive pay, a 401(k) with company contribution, and no-cost office visits/discounts, with flexible scheduling on an as-needed basis.

Employer: Tennova Healthcare – Newport Medical Center

Tennova Healthcare – Newport Medical Center Location: Newport, TN

Type: Full-time, Evenings

Salary: Not listed

Provide direct, hands-on care in a skilled nursing setting—helping with daily living, vitals, mobility, and comfort for residents. This is a good fit if you have 1–3 years of CNA experience, BCLS, and want steady evening shifts in a hospital-based SNF.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers list related roles on the same page. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in healthcare.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.