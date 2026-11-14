Newport’s harbor is buzzing, and so is the local job market for people who love working on the water. If you’ve got sea legs and solid skills, there are some strong openings right now.

Employer: Private US‑flagged yacht (112’ Westport)

Private US‑flagged yacht (112’ Westport) Location: Newport, RI (program based between Bahamas, Florida, Northeast)

(program based between Bahamas, Florida, Northeast) Type: Full-time, long‑term

Full-time, long‑term Salary: “Significantly better than industry wage” (exact amount not listed)

High‑end private yacht with 4‑person US crew looking for a professional Deckhand with a strong, verifiable work history. You’ll work under a very experienced Captain, get a full benefits package, and have real growth potential as the program expands.

Employer: Newport Sailing Lessons

Location: Newport, RI

Type: Part-time / Seasonal

Salary: Competitive hourly wage (exact rate not listed)

Teach sailing and lead charters on S/V Hope, a Pearson 30, right in the heart of Newport’s sailing scene. You’ll need a valid OUPV “6‑pack” license, solid sailing and safety skills, and the ability to work with students of all ages.

Employer: Private/charter yacht (50m)

Private/charter yacht (50m) Location: Newport, RI (New England summer; Bermuda, Caribbean, Ft. Lauderdale rotation)

(New England summer; Bermuda, Caribbean, Ft. Lauderdale rotation) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $9,000–$10,000/month, plus 13th month bonus

American 1st Mate with 500T USCG Captain’s license needed for a busy, lucrative charter program. Comes with full medical, 35 days leave, and travel between New England, Bermuda, the Caribbean, and Ft. Lauderdale; charter experience and strong tender‑driving skills are a must.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—marine jobs move fast, and getting your name out there now can open doors later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.