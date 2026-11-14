Newport’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to telehealth. Here are several roles that offer solid pay and real flexibility.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Newport, RI

Type: Full-time or Part-time (8, 10, or 12-hour shifts; 1st/2nd/3rd shift; no weekend requirement)

(8, 10, or 12-hour shifts; 1st/2nd/3rd shift; no weekend requirement) Pay: Starting at $41/hr

One-on-one nursing in clients’ homes with flexible scheduling you choose and short commutes. Includes paid training (trach/vent), weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and loan forgiveness partner status.

Employer: HealthDrive Corporation

Location: Nursing facilities across Rhode Island (mobile role based from Newport area)

(mobile role based from Newport area) Type: Part-time (2 days/week)

Compensation: Opportunity for $40K+ for 2 days/week (prorated by schedule)

Mobile audiology role serving long-term care residents with no evenings, weekends, or on-call. You get uncapped earning potential, mileage reimbursement, malpractice coverage, and all equipment provided.

Employer: Kickoff

Location: Work from home (US-based, serving Newport clients remotely)

Type: Full-time W-2 with benefits or 1099 part-time

Compensation: About $94,000–$140,000/year full-time after ramp; ~$60/hr

Fully remote RD role combining nutrition, fitness, and wellness coaching with a flexible schedule. Kickoff fills your caseload, handles billing and scheduling, and offers health insurance, PTO, and subsidized CPT certification for W-2 coaches.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings or room to tailor hours.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.