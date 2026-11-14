Newport’s food scene is busy year-round, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and experienced roles, all with hourly pay listed.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Newport, RI (Salve Regina University)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.50 per hour

Handle the register, help serve food, and keep things moving in the campus dining areas. Great fit if you’re friendly, like variety in your day, and want flexible shifts with access to training and benefits.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Newport, RI (Salve Regina University)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $19.00 – $21.00 per hour

Cook hot and cold dishes for students and events in a fast-paced campus kitchen. Good for someone with basic cooking skills who wants steady hours, benefits, and room to grow in food service.

Employer: Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.

Location: Newport, RI

Type: Part-time (20–25 hours/week)

Pay: $20.00 per hour

Be the first friendly face guests see at a busy taproom, managing the door, waitlist, and seating. Perfect if you like a lively atmosphere, want a flexible schedule, and enjoy talking with people.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.