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🍽️ Multiple Newport, RI Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying Up to $21/hr
Newport’s food scene is busy year-round, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and experienced roles, all with hourly pay listed.
Cashier/Food Service Worker – Salve Regina University
- Employer: Sodexo
- Location: Newport, RI (Salve Regina University)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $17.50 per hour
Handle the register, help serve food, and keep things moving in the campus dining areas. Great fit if you’re friendly, like variety in your day, and want flexible shifts with access to training and benefits.
Line Cook – Salve Regina University
- Employer: Sodexo
- Location: Newport, RI (Salve Regina University)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $19.00 – $21.00 per hour
Cook hot and cold dishes for students and events in a fast-paced campus kitchen. Good for someone with basic cooking skills who wants steady hours, benefits, and room to grow in food service.
Host – Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.
- Employer: Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.
- Location: Newport, RI
- Type: Part-time (20–25 hours/week)
- Pay: $20.00 per hour
Be the first friendly face guests see at a busy taproom, managing the door, waitlist, and seating. Perfect if you like a lively atmosphere, want a flexible schedule, and enjoy talking with people.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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