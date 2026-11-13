Newport’s sales scene is busy right now, especially around travel and luxury. If you like closing deals and talking with people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Denison Yachting

Denison Yachting Location: Newport, RI (hybrid remote)

Salary: $100,000 – $400,000 per year (listed range)

(listed range) Type: Full-time

You’ll help clients buy and sell yachts, from first call to closing. This is a high-earning, relationship-driven sales role with a focus on prospecting, negotiations, and managing your pipeline in CRM.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Location: Newport, RI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead a team of sales reps selling vacation ownership, run daily sales meetings, and help hire and train new talent. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO where eligible) and a lively, hospitality-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Newport employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.