📅 Divas Drag Brunch in Newport – Nov. 15, 2026

Looking for a fun brunch plan? Divas Drag Brunch is coming to Stoneacre Brasserie, 28 Washington Square, Newport, RI 02840 on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Mackenzie, Provincetown's neon hype girl, will host Divas Live: Drag Brunch, a ’90s VH1-style tribute to Whitney, Mariah, Celine and more, with performances by Kennedy Plaza, Lucy Diamonds, and Shania Taint.

Seating times: 10:30 AM, 10:45 AM, 11:00 AM

Event runs roughly 10:45 AM–1:30 PM.

Tickets:

$60 Standard Reservation – 2-course prix fixe brunch with entertainment

– 2-course prix fixe brunch with entertainment $65 “Splash Zone” Reservation – 2-course prix fixe brunch with entertainment

Location: Stoneacre Brasserie

Address: 28 Washington Square, Newport, RI 02840

Phone: (401) 619-7810

Price: $60–65 per person

Call or book ahead to lock in your preferred seating time.