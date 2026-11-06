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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Newport, RI
Newport’s retail scene is busy year-round, thanks to tourists and locals alike. Here are several solid customer-facing roles hiring now, from base exchange leadership to fashion-forward boutiques.
SUPERVISORY SALES ASSOCIATE (Consumables) – Full-Time
- Employer: NAVY EXCHANGE SERVICE COMMAND (NEXCOM)
- Location: Newport, RI (Naval Station)
- Type: Full-Time (35+ hours)
- Salary: Federal NF-01 level+, DOE (exact amount not listed)
- Unposting Date: Nov 12, 2026
Lead the consumables department at the Navy Exchange, serving active-duty members and their families. Day-one benefits, federal healthcare, PTO, retirement plans, tuition help, and PSLF eligibility make this a strong long-term career move if you have 1–2 years of retail and some lead/supervisory experience.
SUPERVISORY SALES ASSOCIATE – Beer, Wine & Spirits Store (Full-Time)
- Employer: NAVY EXCHANGE SERVICE COMMAND (NEXCOM)
- Location: Newport, RI (Naval Station)
- Type: Full-Time (35+ hours)
- Salary: Federal NF-01 level+, DOE (exact amount not listed)
- Unposting Date: Nov 12, 2026
Run the beer, wine, and spirits store at the Navy Exchange, guiding a team and keeping operations smooth. You’ll get day-one federal benefits, PTO, retirement options, and tuition support, plus steady hours if you bring 1–2 years of retail and leadership skills.
Sales Associate, Part-Time – Faherty Brand
- Employer: Faherty Brand
- Location: Newport, RI
- Type: Part-Time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a sustainable, feel-good apparel brand where storytelling and authentic customer connections matter. Great fit if you love fashion, are tech-comfortable, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays; perks include health benefits, 401(k) with match, incentives, commuter benefits, and a generous discount (eligibility may vary by role/hours).
Sales Lead – White House Black Market
- Employer: White House Black Market
- Location: Shops at Long Wharf, Newport, RI 02840
- Type: Regular / Part-Time
- Salary: Not listed
Step into a keyholder-style leadership role, helping open/close the store, coach the team, and drive sales in a polished fashion environment. Ideal if you have around 2 years of retail management experience, love styling customers, and want discounts, 401(k), optional medical/dental/vision, and growth across sister brands.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good retail roles in Newport go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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