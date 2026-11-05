📣 Newport, RI Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Newport’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from real estate to tech staffing to high-earning summer work. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Leadling (Investors Equity Group referral partner)

Leadling (Investors Equity Group referral partner) Location: Newport, RI (Remote, commission-based)

Type: Contract / Referral partnership

Salary: Commission only – paid on both the loan closing and the sale, through your brokerage

If you’re a licensed real estate agent with investor clients, this lets you earn extra on the financing side of your deals. You keep your current brokerage, work this alongside your normal business, and get one dedicated contact to handle the loan work while you focus on closing.

Employer: Delphi-US, LLC – Peacemakers in the Talent War

Location: Remote (company based in Newport, RI ; listed hubs include Nashville, Chicago, Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Tampa)

(company based in ; listed hubs include Nashville, Chicago, Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Tampa) Type: Direct hire

Salary: $50K+ base + uncapped commission

This role is for a proven new-business hunter in IT staffing who loves opening doors and growing accounts. You’ll drive new client acquisition, manage relationships end-to-end, and partner closely with internal delivery teams, with performance-based pay and room to grow.

Employer: Premier Pest Control LLC

Location: Western West Virginia (temporary relocation; housing provided) – recruiting from Newport, RI

– recruiting from Type: Summer internship (March–August 2027)

Salary: Estimated $3,000–$7,000+ per month upfront; average total summer commission $31,000–$47,000, top reps $100,000+

Door-to-door sales of 1-year pest control plans with a set daily schedule and heavy commission upside. Housing is covered, training is provided, and the culture is high-energy and competitive—best for driven students or early-career folks who want big earning potential in one summer.

If something here fits your goals, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.