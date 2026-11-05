🛒 Newport, RI Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Newport’s retail scene is busy year‑round, and a few solid customer‑facing roles are open right now. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: People’s Credit Union

People’s Credit Union Location: Newport, RI (floats across East Bay & Aquidneck Island branches)

(floats across branches) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as a floating teller, handling daily transactions and balancing cash while supporting multiple branches. Good fit if you have 6+ months of cash-handling experience, like steady member interaction, and want room to grow in a local credit union.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Newport, RI

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $23.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 12/19/2026

Front‑of‑store role where you’ll run the register, restock shelves, help customers, and support departments like photo and beauty. Must be at least 16 years old; retail experience is a plus but not required, and part‑time staff may be eligible for dental, vision, wellness resources, and discounts.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.