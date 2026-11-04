🏥 Newport, RI Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Newport’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to community clinics to med spas. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Newport, RI

Type: Full-time (and part-time options)

Pay: Starting at $41/hr

One-on-one nursing in the home with flexible scheduling (you pick 8, 10, or 12-hour shifts, any shift, no weekend requirement). Includes paid training (including advanced care like trach/vent), weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401K, and loan forgiveness partner status.

Employer: East Bay Community Action Program

Location: Newport, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based RN role in a community health center, focused on primary care, care coordination, and chronic disease management. Offers comprehensive medical/dental, 403(b) match, generous PTO, mileage and tuition reimbursement, and CEU opportunities.

Employer: Empower Aesthetics

Location: Newport, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hybrid role in a med spa where you’ll provide aesthetic treatments and run the front desk. Good fit if you like skincare, patient interaction, and a mix of hands-on treatments, scheduling, social media content, and sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.