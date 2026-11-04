🛒 Several Newport Retail & Customer Service Jobs, Up to $62K+

Newport’s retail scene is busy right now, with openings from entry-level clerks to full store management. If you like staying active, helping customers, and working with a team, these are worth a look.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop Location: 199 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI

Type: FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role)

FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role) Salary: Not listed

Stock shelves, build displays, and keep the store looking sharp across general merchandise. Good fit if you like variety and staying on your feet.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop Location: 199 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI

Type: FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role)

FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role) Salary: Not listed

Handle everyday grocery items, from stocking and rotating to building displays and keeping aisles neat.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop Location: 199 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI

Type: FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role)

FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role) Salary: Not listed

Work with the seafood case, from stocking and weighing to labeling and packaging, while helping customers choose fresh, sustainable options.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop Location: 199 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI

Type: FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role)

FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role) Salary: Not listed

Keep milk, cheese, and other dairy items stocked, rotated, and attractively displayed, with some general store upkeep.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop Location: 199 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI

Type: FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role)

FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role) Salary: Not listed

Slice meats and cheeses, prep deli items, and help customers pick out meals and snacks from the deli case.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop Location: 199 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI

Type: FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role)

FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role) Salary: Not listed

Stock and organize frozen foods, build displays, and keep the frozen aisles clean and orderly.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop Location: 199 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI

Type: FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role)

FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role) Salary: Not listed

Help prepare and decorate baked goods, keep the bake shop clean, and guide customers to treats they’ll love.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop Location: 199 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI

Type: FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role)

FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role) Salary: Not listed

Serve as a cashier and front-end clerk—scan items, bag groceries, handle payments, and answer customer questions.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop Location: 199 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI

Type: FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role)

FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role) Salary: Not listed

Arrange floral displays, stock and care for flowers, and help customers pick out bouquets and gifts.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 199 Connell Hwy #14, Newport, RI 02840

Type: Full-time

Salary: $49,996.96 – $62,543.52 per year + potential quarterly bonus

Lead a Dollar Tree store while you complete on-the-job training—oversee staff, merchandising, and daily operations. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and more.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.