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Newport
🛒 Several Newport Retail & Customer Service Jobs, Up to $62K+
3 days ago
Newport’s retail scene is busy right now, with openings from entry-level clerks to full store management. If you like staying active, helping customers, and working with a team, these are worth a look.
PT Clerk – General Merchandise
- Employer: Stop & Shop
- Location: 199 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI
- Type: FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role)
- Salary: Not listed
Stock shelves, build displays, and keep the store looking sharp across general merchandise. Good fit if you like variety and staying on your feet.
PT Clerk – Grocery
- Employer: Stop & Shop
- Location: 199 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI
- Type: FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role)
- Salary: Not listed
Handle everyday grocery items, from stocking and rotating to building displays and keeping aisles neat.
PT Clerk – Seafood
- Employer: Stop & Shop
- Location: 199 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI
- Type: FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role)
- Salary: Not listed
Work with the seafood case, from stocking and weighing to labeling and packaging, while helping customers choose fresh, sustainable options.
PT Clerk – Dairy
- Employer: Stop & Shop
- Location: 199 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI
- Type: FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role)
- Salary: Not listed
Keep milk, cheese, and other dairy items stocked, rotated, and attractively displayed, with some general store upkeep.
PT Clerk – Deli
- Employer: Stop & Shop
- Location: 199 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI
- Type: FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role)
- Salary: Not listed
Slice meats and cheeses, prep deli items, and help customers pick out meals and snacks from the deli case.
PT Clerk – Frozen Food
- Employer: Stop & Shop
- Location: 199 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI
- Type: FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role)
- Salary: Not listed
Stock and organize frozen foods, build displays, and keep the frozen aisles clean and orderly.
PT Clerk – Bake Off
- Employer: Stop & Shop
- Location: 199 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI
- Type: FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role)
- Salary: Not listed
Help prepare and decorate baked goods, keep the bake shop clean, and guide customers to treats they’ll love.
PT Clerk – Front End
- Employer: Stop & Shop
- Location: 199 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI
- Type: FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role)
- Salary: Not listed
Serve as a cashier and front-end clerk—scan items, bag groceries, handle payments, and answer customer questions.
PT Clerk – Florist
- Employer: Stop & Shop
- Location: 199 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI
- Type: FULL-TIME (PT Clerk role)
- Salary: Not listed
Arrange floral displays, stock and care for flowers, and help customers pick out bouquets and gifts.
Store Manager (Manager in Training)
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 199 Connell Hwy #14, Newport, RI 02840
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $49,996.96 – $62,543.52 per year + potential quarterly bonus
Lead a Dollar Tree store while you complete on-the-job training—oversee staff, merchandising, and daily operations. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and more.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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