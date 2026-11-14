Newport’s retail scene is busy year-round with locals and tourists, so customer-facing jobs stay in demand. Here are a few solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Fred Meyer Jewelers

Fred Meyer Jewelers Location: Newport, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers celebrate big life moments with fine jewelry. You’ll get training on sales and product knowledge, work toward personal sales goals, and handle everything from cleaning jewelry to basic watch repairs.

Employer: Talk 4 Less Wireless Communications, LLC

Talk 4 Less Wireless Communications, LLC Location: Newport, OR

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $17.00 – $22.00 per hour + sales bonuses

+ sales bonuses Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discount

Lead a small wireless store, coach your team, and help customers pick phones and plans. This role stands out for its base pay plus strong bonus potential (extra monthly bonuses for sales and management performance).

Employer: Circle K

Location: 22 N Coast Highway, Newport, OR 97365

Type: Full-time

Hiring Range: $17.55 per hour

Step into a lead role at a busy convenience store. You’ll serve customers, handle cash, help train staff, and keep the store running smoothly across different shifts, including nights and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or duty that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.