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Newport
🏥 Newport, Oregon Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Newport’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both travelers and locals. If you’re in therapy, lab work, or front‑desk care, there’s something here worth a look.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – $2,314/week
- Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC
- Location: Newport, OR
- Type: Internship / Travel, full-time, 40 hrs/week, days, 13-week contract
- Focus on speech therapy in a travel role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses. Good fit if you want steady day shifts and a classic coastal contract.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – $2,533/week
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Newport, OR
- Type: Internship / Travel, full-time, 40 hrs/week, days, 13-week contract starting 11/16/2026
- Dual-site rehab role serving adults in both acute and outpatient settings; requires Oregon SLP license, ASHA CCC or CFY, 1+ year experience, and BLS.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – $1,876/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Newport, OR
- Type: Internship / Travel, 32 hrs/week, days, 13-week contract
- Acute care SLP role with slightly lighter hours; needs ASHA certification, BLS, and at least 6–12 months experience (new grads encouraged to apply).
Clinic Technician (EMT) – Primary Care
- Employer: Samaritan Health Services
- Location: Newport, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Hands-on clinic role supporting providers with procedures, records, and patient care; requires Oregon EMT or Paramedic license and Healthcare Provider BLS, with an hourly differential on top of base pay.
Admitting Registrar
- Employer: Samaritan Health Services
- Location: Newport, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Front-desk position registering inpatients and outpatients; needs a high school diploma and strong customer service skills, ideal if you like being the friendly first face patients see.
Travel Physical Therapy Assistant – $1,595/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Newport, OR
- Type: Internship / Travel, full-time, 40 hrs/week, days, 13-week contract
- PTA travel role with BLS and 1+ year experience required; comes with weekly pay, day-one benefits, and guaranteed hours.
Travel Physical Therapy Assistant – $1,719/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Newport, OR
- Type: Full-time Travel, 40 hrs/week, 13 weeks starting 11/30/2026
- PTA assignment with housing support, 401(k) match, CEU reimbursement, and day-one medical, dental, and vision for you and your family.
Phlebotomist – Registered
- Employer: Samaritan Health Services
- Location: Newport, OR – PCH Laboratory
- Type: Full-time (Indeed listing notes .5 FTE / 40 hrs per pay period, days)
- Collects and processes blood samples for inpatients and outpatients; requires phlebotomy certification or CMA, Healthcare Provider BLS, and either approved training or 1 year recent experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or HR page will show similar roles you might like even more.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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