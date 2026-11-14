Newport’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both travelers and locals. If you’re in therapy, lab work, or front‑desk care, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC

The Good Life MedStaff, LLC Location: Newport, OR

Type: Internship / Travel , full-time, 40 hrs/week , days, 13-week contract

Internship / , full-time, , days, contract Focus on speech therapy in a travel role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses. Good fit if you want steady day shifts and a classic coastal contract.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Newport, OR

Type: Internship / Travel , full-time, 40 hrs/week , days, 13-week contract starting 11/16/2026

Internship / , full-time, , days, contract starting Dual-site rehab role serving adults in both acute and outpatient settings; requires Oregon SLP license, ASHA CCC or CFY, 1+ year experience, and BLS.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Newport, OR

Type: Internship / Travel , 32 hrs/week , days, 13-week contract

Internship / , , days, contract Acute care SLP role with slightly lighter hours; needs ASHA certification, BLS, and at least 6–12 months experience (new grads encouraged to apply).

Employer: Samaritan Health Services

Samaritan Health Services Location: Newport, OR

Type: Full-time

Hands-on clinic role supporting providers with procedures, records, and patient care; requires Oregon EMT or Paramedic license and Healthcare Provider BLS, with an hourly differential on top of base pay.

Employer: Samaritan Health Services

Samaritan Health Services Location: Newport, OR

Type: Full-time

Front-desk position registering inpatients and outpatients; needs a high school diploma and strong customer service skills, ideal if you like being the friendly first face patients see.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Newport, OR

Type: Internship / Travel , full-time, 40 hrs/week , days, 13-week contract

Internship / , full-time, , days, contract PTA travel role with BLS and 1+ year experience required; comes with weekly pay, day-one benefits, and guaranteed hours.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Newport, OR

Type: Full-time Travel , 40 hrs/week , 13 weeks starting 11/30/2026

Full-time , , 13 weeks starting PTA assignment with housing support, 401(k) match, CEU reimbursement, and day-one medical, dental, and vision for you and your family.

Employer: Samaritan Health Services

Samaritan Health Services Location: Newport, OR – PCH Laboratory

Type: Full-time (Indeed listing notes .5 FTE / 40 hrs per pay period , days)

(Indeed listing notes , days) Collects and processes blood samples for inpatients and outpatients; requires phlebotomy certification or CMA, Healthcare Provider BLS, and either approved training or 1 year recent experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or HR page will show similar roles you might like even more.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.