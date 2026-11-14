🎮 Borrow board & video games from Richards Free Library

Richards Free Library in Newport, NH now has a large collection of board games and video games you can borrow just like books.

Who can use it?

Library patrons can check games out from the library.

can check games out from the library. Patrons of other libraries (and librarians) can request these games through Inter-Library Loan.

The collection was funded by a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and the New Hampshire State Library (NHSL).

If you’re looking for something new for family game night or to try a video game before buying, stop by Richards Free Library or ask your home library about requesting games through Inter-Library Loan.