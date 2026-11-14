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🎮 Check out board & video games at Richards Free Library
12 days ago
🎮 Borrow board & video games from Richards Free Library
Richards Free Library in Newport, NH now has a large collection of board games and video games you can borrow just like books.
Who can use it?
- Library patrons can check games out from the library.
- Patrons of other libraries (and librarians) can request these games through Inter-Library Loan.
The collection was funded by a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and the New Hampshire State Library (NHSL).
If you’re looking for something new for family game night or to try a video game before buying, stop by Richards Free Library or ask your home library about requesting games through Inter-Library Loan.
More Info: Gaming Collection — Richards Free Library
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