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🐶 Gentle, Playful Dogs Ready for Adoption in Newport, NH
Newport has some very sweet dogs hoping to find their forever families. All of these pups are with Wags and Wiggles Rescue and are ready for a fresh start in a loving home.
Leo
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Terrier mix
- Age: 3 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white
- Personality: Described as a “beautiful blue gentleman” and a true couch potato who loves the comforts of home
- Good with: Dogs and cats
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines
- Adoption fee: $500 (with a 50% deposit due once he’s matched with a family)
- Shelter: Wags and Wiggles Rescue
- Contact: (978) 742-3993
Leo is looking for a cozy home with a couch, a chair, and a bed where he can keep up his impressive napping record. If you want a calm, home-loving companion, Leo might be your guy.
👉 Meet Leo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tippy
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / English Pointer mix
- Age: 1.5 years (young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Personality: A “beautiful southern gentleman”, polite on leash, and tennis balls are life for this boy
- Good with: Loves other dogs
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines
- Adoption fee: $500 (with a 50% deposit due once matched with his forever family)
- Shelter: Wags and Wiggles Rescue
- Contact: (978) 742-3993
Tippy is active, friendly, and ready for adventures with his new family—especially if they’re willing to throw a tennis ball (or ten).
👉 Meet Tippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rue
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Mountain Cur mix
- Age: 5 months (young puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 20 lbs now; not expected to be a large breed at maturity
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
- Personality: A friendly little gentleman who loves everyone
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines
- Adoption fee: $600 (with a 50% deposit due when matched with a forever family)
- Shelter: Wags and Wiggles Rescue
- Contact: (978) 742-3993
Rue is a young, social pup looking for a family to help him grow up feeling safe, loved, and included in daily life.
👉 Meet Rue and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Newport, NH and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call Wags and Wiggles Rescue at (978) 742-3993 or visit their online listings to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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