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Newport

🐶 Gentle, Playful Dogs Ready for Adoption in Newport, NH

6 days ago

Newport has some very sweet dogs hoping to find their forever families. All of these pups are with Wags and Wiggles Rescue and are ready for a fresh start in a loving home.

Leo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHmr4_1GnqN2yZ00
  • Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Terrier mix
  • Age: 3 years (adult)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white
  • Personality: Described as a “beautiful blue gentleman” and a true couch potato who loves the comforts of home
  • Good with: Dogs and cats
  • Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines
  • Adoption fee: $500 (with a 50% deposit due once he’s matched with a family)
  • Shelter: Wags and Wiggles Rescue
  • Contact: (978) 742-3993

Leo is looking for a cozy home with a couch, a chair, and a bed where he can keep up his impressive napping record. If you want a calm, home-loving companion, Leo might be your guy.
👉 Meet Leo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Tippy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzCtf_1GnqN2yZ00
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever / English Pointer mix
  • Age: 1.5 years (young)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black with white
  • Personality: A “beautiful southern gentleman”, polite on leash, and tennis balls are life for this boy
  • Good with: Loves other dogs
  • Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines
  • Adoption fee: $500 (with a 50% deposit due once matched with his forever family)
  • Shelter: Wags and Wiggles Rescue
  • Contact: (978) 742-3993

Tippy is active, friendly, and ready for adventures with his new family—especially if they’re willing to throw a tennis ball (or ten).
👉 Meet Tippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Rue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FcwhN_1GnqN2yZ00
  • Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Mountain Cur mix
  • Age: 5 months (young puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Weight: About 20 lbs now; not expected to be a large breed at maturity
  • Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
  • Personality: A friendly little gentleman who loves everyone
  • Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines
  • Adoption fee: $600 (with a 50% deposit due when matched with a forever family)
  • Shelter: Wags and Wiggles Rescue
  • Contact: (978) 742-3993

Rue is a young, social pup looking for a family to help him grow up feeling safe, loved, and included in daily life.
👉 Meet Rue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Newport, NH and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call Wags and Wiggles Rescue at (978) 742-3993 or visit their online listings to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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