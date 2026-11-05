🐶 Gentle, Playful Dogs Ready for Adoption in Newport, NH

Newport has some very sweet dogs hoping to find their forever families. All of these pups are with Wags and Wiggles Rescue and are ready for a fresh start in a loving home.

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier / Terrier mix Age: 3 years (adult)

3 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white

Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white Personality: Described as a “beautiful blue gentleman” and a true couch potato who loves the comforts of home

Described as a and a true who loves the comforts of home Good with: Dogs and cats

Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines

Adoption fee: $500 (with a 50% deposit due once he’s matched with a family)

(with a due once he’s matched with a family) Shelter: Wags and Wiggles Rescue

Contact: (978) 742-3993

Leo is looking for a cozy home with a couch, a chair, and a bed where he can keep up his impressive napping record. If you want a calm, home-loving companion, Leo might be your guy.

👉 Meet Leo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / English Pointer mix

Labrador Retriever / English Pointer mix Age: 1.5 years (young)

1.5 years (young) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Personality: A “beautiful southern gentleman” , polite on leash, and tennis balls are life for this boy

A , polite on leash, and for this boy Good with: Loves other dogs

Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines

Adoption fee: $500 (with a 50% deposit due once matched with his forever family)

(with a due once matched with his forever family) Shelter: Wags and Wiggles Rescue

Contact: (978) 742-3993

Tippy is active, friendly, and ready for adventures with his new family—especially if they’re willing to throw a tennis ball (or ten).

👉 Meet Tippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Mountain Cur mix

Shepherd (unknown type) / Mountain Cur mix Age: 5 months (young puppy)

5 months (young puppy) Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 20 lbs now; not expected to be a large breed at maturity

About now; not expected to be a large breed at maturity Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Personality: A friendly little gentleman who loves everyone

A who Health: Neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines

Adoption fee: $600 (with a 50% deposit due when matched with a forever family)

(with a due when matched with a forever family) Shelter: Wags and Wiggles Rescue

Contact: (978) 742-3993

Rue is a young, social pup looking for a family to help him grow up feeling safe, loved, and included in daily life.

👉 Meet Rue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Newport, NH and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call Wags and Wiggles Rescue at (978) 742-3993 or visit their online listings to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.