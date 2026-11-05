🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Newport, NH

Newport’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery and clothing stores looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Shaw’s and Star Market Location: Newport, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers finish their shopping on a high note by running the register, bagging, and keeping the front of the store clean and organized. This role is active and social, with flexible schedules, weekly pay, employee discounts, and potential health benefits and PTO for eligible staff.

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market

Shaw’s and Star Market Location: Newport, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work side-by-side with experienced meat cutters and get paid to learn a trade—no prior cutting experience needed. You’ll help prep meat, stock displays, and serve customers, with weekly pay, flexible schedules, discounts, and potential medical, dental, 401(k), and PTO for eligible employees.

Employer: Label Shopper

Location: Newport, NH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $18.00 per hour

Take on a trusted role opening and closing the store while helping shoppers find great deals on clothes. This is a good fit if you’re comfortable with nights and weekends, enjoy hitting sales goals, and like a mix of customer service, merchandising, and light leadership duties; includes an employee discount.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.