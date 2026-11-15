Newport News has some very sweet dogs waiting for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (757) 933-8900

Princess is a petite girl with a soft tan-and-white coat and big, expressive eyes. As a young Chihuahua mix, she’s the perfect size for someone in an apartment or smaller home who still wants a loyal companion. Call the shelter to learn more about her personality, training, and whether she’s a match for your household.

👉 Meet Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Australian Shepherd mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Peninsula SPCA

Phone: (757) 595-1399

Pippin is a chocolate-colored puppy with a mix of smarts and energy from both of his breeds. As a baby, he’ll need guidance, training, and lots of playtime. The shelter can share more about his temperament and what kind of home will help him grow into a well-mannered adult dog.

👉 Meet Pippin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Australian Shepherd mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Peninsula SPCA

Phone: (757) 595-1399

Bilbo Baggins is a striking blue-gray puppy with a fun, fantasy-inspired name. He’s still very young and will benefit from puppy classes, socialization, and a patient family ready for all the typical puppy stages.

👉 Meet Bilbo Baggins and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Australian Shepherd mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Peninsula SPCA

Phone: (757) 595-1399

Arwen is a chocolate-colored baby girl from the same themed litter. She’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with her new family. Ask the shelter about her energy level and how she does with kids, other dogs, and cats.

👉 Meet Arwen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Australian Shepherd mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Peninsula SPCA

Phone: (757) 595-1399

Elanor Gamgee is a black-and-white puppy with a big name and a tiny body. Like her littermates, she’ll need structure, training, and plenty of love as she grows. The shelter can tell you more about her personality and any early training she’s started.

👉 Meet Elanor Gamgee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Jeffery

Breed: Beagle

Beagle Age: Listed as young ; description notes about 2 years old

Listed as ; description notes about Gender: Neutered male

Color: Black with brown/red tones

Black with brown/red tones Shelter: Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (757) 933-8900

Jeffery is a floppy-eared, energetic Beagle who loves activity and adventure. He was adopted once but returned because he needed more time and exercise than his previous home could give. He’s still very much a young dog with lots of curiosity and “zoomies,” so he’ll do best with a family ready for walks, play, and training.

👉 Meet Jeffery and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Newport News, VA, please consider visiting Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter or Peninsula SPCA to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.