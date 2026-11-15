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🛒 Newport News Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Newport News has some solid front-line customer service roles right now, from big-box retail to auto service and thrift. If you like staying busy and helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.
Seasonal Team Supervisor
Employer: Walmart
Location: Walmart Supercenter #4623, 6111 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA 23605
Type: Full-Time, Seasonal
Pay: $19.50 – $32.50/hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
Lead seasonal associates and help keep holiday merchandise moving and organized throughout the store. Comes with a wide Walmart benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and access to Walmart-paid education programs.
Service Greeter / Porter
Employer: Casey Volkswagen (Casey Auto Group)
Location: Newport News, VA
Type: Full-Time (40+ hours/week)
Pay: $15 – $18/hour, depending on experience
Be the first friendly face customers see in a busy service drive—greet guests, move vehicles, and help get cars ready for service and pickup. This is an active, on-your-feet role with a Monday–Saturday schedule and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, paid vacation/holidays, and gym discounts.
Retail Associate – Customer Service
Employer: Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia
Location: Newport News, VA
Type: Full-Time
Pay: Not listed
Help keep the sales floor looking great while giving friendly, fast service at the register and on the floor. No experience is required, and you’ll be greeting customers, stocking, rotating items, and keeping displays neat in a role that supports Goodwill’s mission.
If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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