Newport News has some solid front-line customer service roles right now, from big-box retail to auto service and thrift. If you like staying busy and helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Walmart Supercenter #4623, 6111 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA 23605

Type: Full-Time, Seasonal

Pay: $19.50 – $32.50/hour + possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Lead seasonal associates and help keep holiday merchandise moving and organized throughout the store. Comes with a wide Walmart benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and access to Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Casey Volkswagen (Casey Auto Group)

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-Time (40+ hours/week)

Pay: $15 – $18/hour, depending on experience

Be the first friendly face customers see in a busy service drive—greet guests, move vehicles, and help get cars ready for service and pickup. This is an active, on-your-feet role with a Monday–Saturday schedule and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, paid vacation/holidays, and gym discounts.

Employer: Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep the sales floor looking great while giving friendly, fast service at the register and on the floor. No experience is required, and you’ll be greeting customers, stocking, rotating items, and keeping displays neat in a role that supports Goodwill’s mission.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.