Newport News is full of tiny whiskered faces right now. These adoptable kittens are looking for safe, loving homes where they can grow up and feel secure.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (757) 933-8900

About Watermelon:

Watermelon is very friendly and loves being petted all over, especially on his cheeks and behind his ears. He can be a bit timid in new situations and with new people, but he adapts quickly and becomes a huge cuddler once he feels safe. Offer him a Churu treat and you’ll have a new best friend. He enjoys his ball track toy, Temptations treats, playing with his siblings, and napping in a window hammock.

👉 Meet Watermelon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (757) 933-8900

About Jean Grey:

Jean Grey is a shy little guy who came from a loving foster home after being born under a deck. He was too smart to follow the laser pointer into the trap at first, but he’s learning that people mean good things. He warms up with Churu treats and toys. He likes many toys, but especially loves spring toys, wand toys, and the laser pointer.

👉 Meet Jean Grey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (757) 933-8900

About Peaches n' Cream:

Peaches n' Cream is endlessly curious and loves being around people. She may shy away from petting at first, but once she’s comfortable she opens up and shows her sweet side (and her very soft fur). She enjoys Temptations treats, chasing wand toys, playing with her siblings, and bird-watching from a window hammock. She isn’t a fan of Churus or chicken flavors so far, but she loves dry treats and fish-flavored foods.

👉 Meet Peaches n' Cream and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (757) 933-8900

About Gambit:

Gambit is a big, sweet, playful, and confident boy from the same foster group as Jean Grey. Raised under a deck at first, he and his brothers eagerly followed a laser pointer into safety and a better life. He was the first to trust people and has a mellow nature. Gambit will play with any toy and really enjoys lots of affection.

👉 Meet Gambit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Peninsula SPCA

Phone: (757) 595-1399

About Scout:

Scout is a young tuxedo kitten at Peninsula SPCA. For full details on her personality, care needs, and adoption process, please contact the shelter directly or visit her online listing.

👉 Meet Scout and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (757) 933-8900

About Nina:

Nina is a white baby kitten at Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. To learn more about her temperament, health, and how to adopt, please reach out to the shelter or check her online profile.

👉 Meet Nina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (757) 933-8900

About Pluto:

Pluto is a fun-loving male kitten who enjoys playing with all the toys and racing around after anything that moves. He would love a cat tree in a sunny spot to climb and nap on. He promises to be your best friend and cuddle you when you need extra love, and he’s hoping you’ll stop by to meet him.

👉 Meet Pluto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Newport News, VA area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call the shelters listed above or visit in person to meet these little ones. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.