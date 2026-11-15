Newport News neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you need furniture or materials for a project, take a look at what’s up for grabs.

Item: Drafting table frame / possible scrap metal

Condition: Unknown, parts not assembled

Location: Mellon Street, Glendale, Newport News, VA 23606

Source: nextdoor.com

This drafting table is out by the curb, leaning on a telephone pole. The owner isn’t sure how it goes together, so it may be best for someone who likes to tinker or needs metal for scrapping. It’s first come, first served, so you can just drive by and pick it up.

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Item: Black floor lamp with three shelves and white lampshade

Condition: Not stated

Location: 1258 Springwell Place, Colony Pines, Newport News, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

This floor lamp with built-in shelves is great for a living room, bedroom, or small apartment. It has three shelves for books or decor and a white lampshade on top. Pick-up is at the Springwell Place address in Colony Pines.

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Item: Couch and loveseat set (needs legs)

Condition: Free set; legs not included

Location: Garrow area, Newport News, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

A couch and loveseat are being given away together. The set needs legs, so this is best if you’re handy, don’t mind a DIY project, or already have spare legs or a low platform. Check the photos on the listing to see style and fabric.

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Item: Turquoise upholstered armchair

Condition: Described as pretty, solid, and firm

Location: Menchville area (Hensley), Newport News, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

This turquoise fabric armchair has a padded seat, back, and arms. The owner says it’s a solid, firm chair but they no longer have room for it. You’ll need to pick up in the Menchville area of Newport News.

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Free items in Newport News tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster or head over for curbside pickups as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.