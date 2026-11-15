Newport News shipbuilding is busy right now, and logistics folks are in demand. HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding yard has several planning and scheduling roles open with solid pay and room to grow.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

HII – Newport News Shipbuilding Location: Newport News, VA (on-site, no telework)

(on-site, no telework) Salary: $52,000–$66,000

Type: Full-time , multiple shifts , no relocation, no clearance needed

, , no relocation, no clearance needed Notes: US citizenship required

Entry-level production planning role helping schedule work and materials for new aircraft carrier construction. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience (military, trades, shipbuilding) and want to break into logistics at Virginia’s largest industrial employer.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

HII – Newport News Shipbuilding Location: Newport News, VA (on-site, no telework)

(on-site, no telework) Salary: $52,000–$66,000

Type: Full-time , 1st shift , no relocation, no clearance needed

, , no relocation, no clearance needed Notes: US citizenship required

Very similar to the role above, but locked into 1st shift. You’ll manage production schedules, track material needs, and coordinate with quality, purchasing, and inventory teams to keep carrier work on time.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

HII – Newport News Shipbuilding Location: Newport News, VA (on-site, no telework)

(on-site, no telework) Salary: $78,000–$97,000

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift , no relocation, no clearance needed

, , no relocation, no clearance needed Notes: US citizenship required

Senior-level planner role on the VCS Build Authority team, supporting submarine production. Designed for folks with a bachelor’s + 6 years (or master’s + 4 years) of relevant experience or equivalent background in manufacturing, shipbuilding, or military.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

HII – Newport News Shipbuilding Location: Newport News, VA (on-site, no telework)

(on-site, no telework) Salary: $78,000–$97,000

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift , no relocation, no clearance needed

, , no relocation, no clearance needed Notes: US citizenship required

Same senior planner level as the 2nd shift role, but on 3rd shift. You’ll oversee schedules, material flow, and coordination across departments to keep submarine work moving overnight.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.