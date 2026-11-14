Newport News is busy right now for tech folks, especially around shipbuilding and enterprise IT. If you’ve got software, modeling, or product skills, there are some solid full-time roles open.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

HII – Newport News Shipbuilding Location: Newport News, VA (on-site, 1st shift)

(on-site, 1st shift) Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,000 – $106,000/year

Citizenship: U.S. citizenship required

Telework: Not eligible; no travel; no relocation assistance

Work on system simulation frameworks and real-time models that support U.S. Navy carriers and submarines. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s + 2 years (or equivalent modeling/simulation experience) and want hands-on work with performance models, visualization tools, and mission analysis.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

HII – Newport News Shipbuilding Location: Newport News, VA (on-site, 1st shift)

(on-site, 1st shift) Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,000 – $87,000/year

Citizenship: U.S. citizenship required

Telework: Not eligible; no travel; no relocation assistance

Entry-level software role on the ModSim team, building web apps, simulation models, 3D planning tools, data analytics, and VR/mixed reality solutions. Ideal if you have a related Bachelor’s (or modeling/simulation experience) and skills in Java/C++, front-end (TypeScript/Angular), back-end (SQL/Node), or Unity/C#, plus interest in Agile.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Newport News, VA (Hybrid: 3 days office / 2 days remote)

(Hybrid: 3 days office / 2 days remote) Type: Full-time, salaried

Pay Range: $7,568.91 – $13,247.76 per month (bonus eligible)

Lead a team of Product Owners driving application modernization and analytics across a Fortune 500 company. Good match if you have 3+ years in product/tech delivery (with 2+ years leading people), Agile experience, and comfort with modern architectures, APIs, cloud, and large-scale transformation.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.