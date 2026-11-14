Newport News has some solid admin openings right now, especially if you like helping patients or keeping busy teams organized. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Hanger, Inc.

Hanger, Inc. Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in a medical clinic setting, greeting patients, checking them in, updating insurance, taking payments, and scheduling follow-up visits. Good fit if you’re friendly, detail-focused, can type at least 30 wpm, and want strong benefits like PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401k, and parental leave.

Employer: Riverside Health

Location: Newport News, VA (floats to multiple urgent care sites)

(floats to multiple urgent care sites) Type: Part-time / As needed

Salary: $16.80 – $21.83/hour

Handles patient registration, insurance checks, appointment scheduling, phones, and keeping the reception area in shape. Great if you have some medical office experience, can work weekends and irregular shifts, and like a fast-paced urgent care environment.

Employer: BlackRock Resources LLC (supporting a mechanical contractor)

(supporting a mechanical contractor) Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22–$23/hour

Office role supporting a mechanical construction/service team: processing purchase orders and invoices, organizing project files, updating Excel reports, and backing up the dispatch team. Monday–Friday schedule, about 40 hours/week, ideal if you’re organized, like working with numbers and documents, and have construction/HVAC/plumbing or facilities admin experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.