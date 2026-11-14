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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Newport News
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Newport News, VA? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.
Oatmeal
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter
- Phone: (757) 933-8900
Oatmeal is a young brindle-and-white pup with her whole life ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, patience, and lots of love as she grows.
👉 Meet Oatmeal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cheese Grits
- Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden tones
- Shelter: Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter
- Phone: (757) 933-8900
Cheese Grits is a small adult Yorkie mix with a rich, multi‑tone coat. He’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Cheese Grits and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chico
- Breed: Bull Terrier
- Age: Young (about 15 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown or chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Newport News, VA)
Chico is a very happy, sweet, and playful young Bull Terrier who loves to run and drink water. His current family has cared for him well and is hoping he finds a home with a big backyard where he can stretch his legs. They prefer he be the only dog so he can soak up all the attention.
👉 Meet Chico and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Newport News, VA area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to the shelters and owners listed above, share these pups with friends, and consider making room in your home and heart.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.