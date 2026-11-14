Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Newport News, VA? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (757) 933-8900

Oatmeal is a young brindle-and-white pup with her whole life ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, patience, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet Oatmeal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix

Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden tones

Black with brown/red/golden tones Shelter: Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (757) 933-8900

Cheese Grits is a small adult Yorkie mix with a rich, multi‑tone coat. He’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Cheese Grits and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bull Terrier

Bull Terrier Age: Young (about 15 months)

Young (about 15 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown or chocolate

White with brown or chocolate Adoption Fee: $75

Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Newport News, VA)

Chico is a very happy, sweet, and playful young Bull Terrier who loves to run and drink water. His current family has cared for him well and is hoping he finds a home with a big backyard where he can stretch his legs. They prefer he be the only dog so he can soak up all the attention.

👉 Meet Chico and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Newport News, VA area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to the shelters and owners listed above, share these pups with friends, and consider making room in your home and heart.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.