Newport News is busy right now, especially around shipbuilding and auto work. If you’ve got hands-on skills, there are several solid full-time roles hiring.

Employer: Casey Volkswagen (Casey Auto Group)

Casey Volkswagen (Casey Auto Group) Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + bonus potential)

Family-owned dealer looking for experienced automotive technicians who want better pay, modern tools, and a clean, air-conditioned shop. Comes with weekly paychecks, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company contribution, paid vacation/holidays, training, and discounts on parts, service, and local gyms.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time , multiple shifts

, multiple shifts Salary: $57,283.20 – $85,196.80 + $3,000 sign-on bonus

Hands-on shipfitter role working on U.S. Navy carriers and submarines, including structural steel work and lead pour operations. Includes weekly pay, paid time off and holidays, medical/vision/dental, on-site health center, 401(k) match, and training through the shipyard’s welding school.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time , multiple shifts

, multiple shifts Salary: $62,067.20 – $64,126.40

Structural welder role for folks with 1–3 years of welding experience, working on aircraft carriers and submarines using multiple welding processes (SMAW, FCAW, GMAW, GTAW). Comes with weekly pay, PTO, holidays, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) match, on-site health center, and extra training through the shipyard’s welding school.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.