Newport News has a steady flow of transportation and logistics jobs right now, from hands-on mechanic work to managing major bridge-tunnel operations.

Here are several solid options hiring in Newport News, VA:

Employer: Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT)

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Location: Newport News, VA

Newport News, VA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (market-based VDOT pay)

Manage 24/7 operations for a major bridge-tunnel crossing, leading staff, traffic management, budgets, and emergency response. Good fit if you have strong supervisory experience, know Virginia codes, and want a leadership role that keeps the region moving.

Employer: United Rentals

Location: Newport News, VA

Newport News, VA Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.70 – $39.85 per hour

Work on complex diesel, hydraulic, and electrical systems for the world’s largest equipment rental company. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of experience, your own tools, and want strong benefits plus a path into leadership.

Employer: American Dedicated Logistics

Location: Newport News, VA (local routes, Newport News & Virginia Beach area)

Newport News, VA (local routes, Newport News & Virginia Beach area) Type: Full-time, 1099 independent contractor

Pay: $150 – $200 per day

Run local delivery routes as your own business using your own vehicle (2006 or newer) and insurance. Great if you know the area well, want daily driving work, and like the freedom of being an independent contractor.

Employer: Atlantic Aviation

Location: PHF Airport, Newport News, VA

PHF Airport, Newport News, VA Type: Part-time

Pay: Hourly rate not listed

Entry into aviation ground operations: fuel aircraft, tow planes, handle baggage, and marshal aircraft on the ramp. Good for someone 18+ with a driver’s license who’s comfortable working outdoors, lifting up to 50 lbs, and covering varied shifts.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.