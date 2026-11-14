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Newport News
🚚 Newport News Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Newport News has some solid logistics and inventory roles right now, from aviation parts to retail and auto. Good mix of hands-on warehouse work and detail-heavy inventory jobs.
Materials Control Analyst - Aviation
- Employer: Aery Aviation, LLC
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30 – $34/hour
This role supports aircraft parts, work order kitting, and inventory reconciliation in an aviation setting. Good fit if you have 4+ years in inventory/supply chain, strong Excel skills, and like digging into data and fixing discrepancies.
Product Handler - 2nd Shift
- Employer: C & F Enterprises, Inc.
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on warehouse job loading, unloading, picking, and packing home décor products. Ideal if you have 1–2 years warehouse experience, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want steady work in a team setting.
Inventory Specialist
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50 – $22.50/hour
Store-based role managing front-end and pharmacy inventory, pricing, and on-shelf availability. Good for someone with retail experience, strong attention to detail, and comfort with reports, systems, and occasional leader-on-duty tasks.
Parts Counterperson
- Employer: Southern Auto Group
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time (in-person)
- Pay: Not listed
Customer-facing parts role helping find and order auto parts and accessories for a large dealer group. Best for someone with auto parts experience, strong computer skills, and who doesn’t mind being on their feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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