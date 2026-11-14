Newport News is busy with shipbuilding and production work right now, and several local employers are hiring. If you’ve got hands-on skills or planning experience, there’s solid money on the table.

Employer: C & F Enterprises, Inc.

C & F Enterprises, Inc. Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate forklifts to move, stack, and count home décor products in a warehouse setting. This role is ideal if you have 1–2 years of forklift experience, current certification, and can handle heavy lifting (up to 75–100 lbs) while keeping things safe and organized.

Employer: Canon Virginia, Inc.

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $62,500 – $86,125/year (non-exempt)

Set up and run 5-axis machines, lathes, mills, grinders, EDM and more to make and repair precision metal parts. Great fit if you have 7–10 years of shop experience, CNC skills, and CAD knowledge (like Siemens NX) and want steady, on-site work with a major manufacturer.

Employer: HII – Mission Technologies (Global Security)

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time, salaried, exempt

Salary: $75,894 – $88,732.80/year

Lead the aircraft carrier climate control inspection team supporting Navy refueling and overhaul work. You’ll manage schedules, track thousands of repair line items, and coordinate with shipyard trades and Navy personnel—best for someone with shipyard leadership experience and strong project/schedule skills.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, on-site

Salary: $101,000 – $127,000/year

Own the Siemens NX CAM and VERICUT environment for the NC programming team—building post processors, digital twins, and automation tools instead of day-to-day programming. Great if you have deep NX CAM/post-processor experience, C#/VBA skills, and 7–9+ years in manufacturing or shipbuilding.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.