Newport News healthcare is busy and hiring, especially in home health, therapy, and primary care. If you’re licensed in Virginia and want steady work, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Internship / Travel , 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts

Internship / , assignment, , Pay: $1,687 per week

This is a 13-week travel PT role starting 11/23/2026, with guaranteed hours and day shifts. Triage offers day-one health benefits, 401(k) with match, housing options, and weekly direct deposit.

Employer: Ivy Health

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

PTAs here can grow into mentorship, leadership, and even non-clinical tracks, with AI tools to cut documentation time so you can focus on patients. Benefits start the first of the month after you start and include a 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Guardian Light Home Health Care LLC

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Contract, PRN, in-person

Pay: $80.00 – $95.00 per hour

This RN role offers very strong hourly pay for contract/PRN work across multiple care settings. You’ll handle assessments, meds, wound care, and more, with preference for RNs comfortable in higher-acuity or specialized areas.

Employer: Mid-Atlantic Long Term Care (MALTC)

Location: Newport News, VA (Hampton Roads region)

(Hampton Roads region) Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $110,000 – $180,000 per year

Work in geriatrics/primary care across long-term care and senior communities with a lot of autonomy and flexible scheduling. Comes with a full benefits package, including 401(k), health, dental, vision, disability, and malpractice insurance provided.

Employer: HOPE IN-HOME CARE

Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Pay: $30.00 – $35.00 per hour

Provide assessments, plans of care, and supervision for PCAs and CNAs so clients can safely stay at home. On-site interviews run Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM at their Rock Landing Dr. office; call 757-873-0030 to schedule.

If one of these fits your license and lifestyle, click through, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.