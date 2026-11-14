Newport News has some solid education and training roles right now, especially if you like hands-on learning and technical fields. These are great fits if you enjoy teaching adults and sharing real-world skills.

Employer: Newport News Shipbuilding, A Division of HII

Newport News Shipbuilding, A Division of HII Location: Newport News, VA (on-site, 1st shift , no telework, no relocation)

(on-site, , no telework, no relocation) Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,000 – $95,000/year

You’ll turn complex digital ship designs into clear visual work instructions that help build U.S. Navy carriers and submarines. Great fit if you have an associate’s degree (or equivalent experience) and like working with tools like Teamcenter, NX, and SAP in a high-impact, tech-forward environment.

Employer: Virginia Technical Academy

Location: Newport News, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Contract, Part-time or Full-time

Contract, Pay: $50,000 – $60,000/year

Teach students how to install, maintain, and repair residential HVAC systems using both classroom and lab time. Ideal if you have EPA 608, 3–5 years recent trade experience, and enjoy helping new techs earn industry certifications.

Employer: HTI (supporting HII shipbuilding programs)

(supporting HII shipbuilding programs) Location: Newport News, VA

Type: Likely full-time (program management/training role)

Likely full-time (program management/training role) Pay: Not listed

Lead the full lifecycle of welding and product training for field teams and customers—designing courses, running labs, and updating content as technology changes. Good match if you have a strong training or welding background plus a degree (or equivalent experience) and want to shape how naval welders are trained.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.