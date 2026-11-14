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Newport News
🛒 Newport News Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Newport News has a steady flow of front-line retail and customer service roles right now. Good mix of big-name chains and grocery, with both full-time and part-time options.
Store Manager In Training
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.50 – $23.88/hour
- Application window closes: 01/13/2027
This 16-week training program prepares you to run your own CVS store, with a mix of virtual and hands-on learning and support from district leaders and coaches. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement) and is a strong step up if you want a long-term retail management career.
In Stock Specialist
- Employer: The Fresh Market
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll be the go-to person for keeping shelves full and prices accurate, using electronic shelf tags and AI-powered cameras to track stock. Role comes with strong perks like up to 40% team member discount, early wage access, 401(k) with match, PTO options, and full health benefits.
Dispute Operations Representative – TEMP
- Employer: Temporary Employees
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Temporary
- Pay: Not listed
Short-term role focused on handling dispute-related work (likely phone or back-office support). Good option if you want something temporary to build experience or bridge between longer-term jobs.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Full-time (benefits with 30-hr week)
- Pay: $15 – $19/hour
You’ll run the register, help customers on the floor, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and web pickup services. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), and training programs, with flexible hours including evenings and weekends.
Store Associate
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Newport News, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Classic convenience store role: greet customers, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store looking good. Offers competitive wages, employee discount, ongoing training, and room to grow if you like the fast-paced environment.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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