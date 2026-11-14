Newport News has a steady flow of front-line retail and customer service roles right now. Good mix of big-name chains and grocery, with both full-time and part-time options.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Newport News, VA

Newport News, VA Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $18.50 – $23.88/hour

Application window closes: 01/13/2027

This 16-week training program prepares you to run your own CVS store, with a mix of virtual and hands-on learning and support from district leaders and coaches. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement) and is a strong step up if you want a long-term retail management career.

Employer: The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market Location: Newport News, VA

Newport News, VA Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to person for keeping shelves full and prices accurate, using electronic shelf tags and AI-powered cameras to track stock. Role comes with strong perks like up to 40% team member discount, early wage access, 401(k) with match, PTO options, and full health benefits.

Employer: Temporary Employees

Temporary Employees Location: Newport News, VA

Newport News, VA Type: Temporary

Pay: Not listed

Short-term role focused on handling dispute-related work (likely phone or back-office support). Good option if you want something temporary to build experience or bridge between longer-term jobs.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Newport News, VA

Newport News, VA Type: Full-time (benefits with 30-hr week)

(benefits with 30-hr week) Pay: $15 – $19/hour

You’ll run the register, help customers on the floor, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and web pickup services. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), and training programs, with flexible hours including evenings and weekends.

Employer: 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Location: Newport News, VA

Newport News, VA Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Classic convenience store role: greet customers, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store looking good. Offers competitive wages, employee discount, ongoing training, and room to grow if you like the fast-paced environment.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.