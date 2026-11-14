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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Newport News Right Now
Newport News neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby and can pick up, these could be very useful around your home or classroom.
Leather Chair
Item: Leather chair
Condition: Chair has a head spot on it, but structurally it is sound
Location: Huntington Heights, Newport News, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
A solid leather chair that still has good structure. There is a visible spot on the head area, but it could work well for a den, office, or garage seating if you don’t mind a cosmetic flaw.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Stack of Colorful Plastic Trays
Item: Set of 8 colorful plastic trays
Size: About 16 inches long, rectangular
Condition: Not stated, appears to be a full usable set
Location: Hensley, Newport News, VA (pickup in the Menchville area of NN)
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Bright, rectangular trays in assorted colors. The poster says they’d be perfect for a classroom, but they could also work for crafts, sorting toys, or organizing drawers. Must be able to pick up in the Menchville area.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Household Cleaning Supplies Lot
Item: Lot of cleaning products
Includes:
- Clorox disinfecting mist
- Clorox disinfecting spray
- Lysol cleaner
- Two additional spray cleaners
Condition: Not stated; poster is downsizing their stash
Location: Hensley, Newport News, VA (pickup in the Menchville area of NN)
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
A handy bundle of cleaning supplies for anyone looking to save on household products. The neighbor is just trying to shrink their cleaning stash, so these are free to someone who can pick them up in the Menchville area.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Newport News tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.