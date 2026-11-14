Newport News neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby and can pick up, these could be very useful around your home or classroom.

Item: Leather chair

Condition: Chair has a head spot on it, but structurally it is sound

Location: Huntington Heights, Newport News, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

A solid leather chair that still has good structure. There is a visible spot on the head area, but it could work well for a den, office, or garage seating if you don’t mind a cosmetic flaw.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 8 colorful plastic trays

Size: About 16 inches long, rectangular

Condition: Not stated, appears to be a full usable set

Location: Hensley, Newport News, VA (pickup in the Menchville area of NN)

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Bright, rectangular trays in assorted colors. The poster says they’d be perfect for a classroom, but they could also work for crafts, sorting toys, or organizing drawers. Must be able to pick up in the Menchville area.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Lot of cleaning products

Includes:

Clorox disinfecting mist

Clorox disinfecting spray

Lysol cleaner

Two additional spray cleaners

Condition: Not stated; poster is downsizing their stash

Location: Hensley, Newport News, VA (pickup in the Menchville area of NN)

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

A handy bundle of cleaning supplies for anyone looking to save on household products. The neighbor is just trying to shrink their cleaning stash, so these are free to someone who can pick them up in the Menchville area.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Newport News tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.