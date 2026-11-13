The VPCC Gators women’s basketball team earned its first win with a 77–72 overtime victory against Southern Maryland, led by Tiyhana Veal-Barber with 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 steals. The Gators play their home opener against Chesapeake College on Friday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. at the SafeHaven Empowerment Center.

This content is adapted from materials provided by vpccva