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Basketball
VPCC women’s basketball wins season opener in OT
9 days ago
The VPCC Gators women’s basketball team earned its first win with a 77–72 overtime victory against Southern Maryland, led by Tiyhana Veal-Barber with 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 steals. The Gators play their home opener against Chesapeake College on Friday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. at the SafeHaven Empowerment Center.
This content is adapted from materials provided by vpccva
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