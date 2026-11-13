Newport News shipbuilding is buzzing right now, and supply chain pros are in demand. If you’ve got planning, purchasing, or logistics experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

HII – Newport News Shipbuilding Location: Newport News, VA (on-site, 1st shift )

(on-site, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,000 – $79,000

Travel/Relocation: No travel, no relocation, not eligible for telework

Plan and control production schedules so materials and people are in the right place at the right time. Great fit if you like coordinating across teams (quality, manufacturing, purchasing, engineering) and keeping big projects on track.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

HII – Newport News Shipbuilding Location: Newport News, VA (on-site, 1st shift )

(on-site, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,000 – $79,000

Travel/Relocation: No travel, no relocation, not eligible for telework

Similar planning role, but focused on Columbia Class submarine production. You’ll manage schedules, material flow, and work orders to keep a high-profile Navy program moving smoothly.

Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding

Location: Newport News, VA (on-site, 1st shift )

(on-site, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,000 – $102,000

Travel/Relocation: Up to 10% travel, no relocation, not eligible for telework

Senior-level purchasing role handling complex or technical materials and services. You’ll evaluate bids, negotiate price and delivery, visit suppliers, and help lead lower-level staff.

Employer: Newport News Shipbuilding, A Division of HII

Location: Newport News, VA (on-site, 1st shift )

(on-site, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $82,000

Travel/Relocation: Up to 10% travel, no relocation, not eligible for telework

Mid-level buyer role with high-volume purchasing. You’ll source suppliers, negotiate contracts, and handle issues like returns, damage claims, and engineering changes.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting lists detailed requirements and options for equivalent experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.