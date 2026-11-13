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🚚 Newport News Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple $60K–$100K Roles
Newport News shipbuilding is buzzing right now, and supply chain pros are in demand. If you’ve got planning, purchasing, or logistics experience, these roles are worth a look.
PROD PLNG AND SCHEDULER 2 – Manufacturing Build Authority
- Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding
- Location: Newport News, VA (on-site, 1st shift)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $63,000 – $79,000
- Travel/Relocation: No travel, no relocation, not eligible for telework
Plan and control production schedules so materials and people are in the right place at the right time. Great fit if you like coordinating across teams (quality, manufacturing, purchasing, engineering) and keeping big projects on track.
PROD PLNG AND SCHEDULER 2 – Columbia Class Production Control
- Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding
- Location: Newport News, VA (on-site, 1st shift)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $63,000 – $79,000
- Travel/Relocation: No travel, no relocation, not eligible for telework
Similar planning role, but focused on Columbia Class submarine production. You’ll manage schedules, material flow, and work orders to keep a high-profile Navy program moving smoothly.
SUPPLY CHAIN SPECIALIST 3
- Employer: HII – Newport News Shipbuilding
- Location: Newport News, VA (on-site, 1st shift)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $81,000 – $102,000
- Travel/Relocation: Up to 10% travel, no relocation, not eligible for telework
Senior-level purchasing role handling complex or technical materials and services. You’ll evaluate bids, negotiate price and delivery, visit suppliers, and help lead lower-level staff.
SUPPLY CHAIN SPECIALIST 2
- Employer: Newport News Shipbuilding, A Division of HII
- Location: Newport News, VA (on-site, 1st shift)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $82,000
- Travel/Relocation: Up to 10% travel, no relocation, not eligible for telework
Mid-level buyer role with high-volume purchasing. You’ll source suppliers, negotiate contracts, and handle issues like returns, damage claims, and engineering changes.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting lists detailed requirements and options for equivalent experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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